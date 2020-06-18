New detailed figures of Covid-19 infections in Laois and around Ireland by community

Details on where the Covid-19 has spread by locality in Laois are published in a new publicly accessibly database of pandemic outbreaks in Ireland.

The updated Covid-19 dashboard shows figures by electoral districts. It reveals that there have been 75 cases of Covid-19 in urban and rural Portlaoise, which takes in much of the town and suburbs. Of these, 8 were in Portlaoise urban with the remainder in the rural area. The Maryborough Centre, where eight patients died is located in rural Portlaoise.

Less than 5 cases were confirmed in Portlaoise east which takes in The Heath. For confidentiality reasons exact figures are not published when there are less than five infections in an area.

Clondarrig which borders Portlaoise rural had 13 cases. Clonkeen, which is also close to Portlaoise, had six cases. Borris, which is located between, Portlaoise and Mountmellick had five cases.

In Portarlington, there were 21 infections on the Offaly side while 21 cases were detected on the Laois side.

A total of 18 cases were detected in the Mountmellick urban area while a further five cases were found in the rural area.

The Abbeyleix area had five cases while Stradbally had 10. There were five confirmed cases in Mountrath. The Laois part of Graiguecullen has had seven cases. Ballybrittas has had eight cases and Clonaslee has had five.

A host of areas around Laois had less the five cases most notable of which was Rathdowney, which has a meat factor. Other areas that have meat factors have big numbers. Roscrea has had 162 cases.

Areas of Laois with less than 5 cases to date include: Durrow, Ballacolla, Cullohill, Ballyroan, Ballinakill, Rosenallis, Emo, Rosenallis.

As of June 18, there have been 264 cases of Covid-19 in Laois since February 29.

Other notable districts outside Laois: Tullamore 92, Athy 35, Monasterevin 45, Carlow 13.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, the new Covid-19 dashboard was launched on Thursday, June 18 to provide up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community, including the number of daily cases, deaths, number of people in hospital and ICU and a daily update on testing figures.

He added that it would help communities to be aware of the disease.

“In addition, the dashboard also allows people to monitor the number of cases of COVID-19 in their local area. The management of COVID-19 is an individual task, where we all must remain aware of the disease in our community, follow public health advice and adopt protective behaviours,” he said.

The dashboard is a collaboration between the Department of Health, Ordnance Survey Ireland, the All-Island Research Observatory, HPSC, HSE, and the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

There have been 25,355 confirmed infections and 1,714 deaths in Ireland during the pandemic.

TAP HERE TO GO TO THE NEW DASHBOARD