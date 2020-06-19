How many people have died in your county from Covid-19? Breakdown of coronavirus deaths in Ireland

The Central Statistics Office has published national county by county breakdown of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland which show that every county has had death related to the virus.

The figures published this week show that fatalities were concentrated in Dublin and surrounding Leinster counties.

Dublin has had 742 cases, while neighbouring Kildare had 132 deaths and Meath had 53 deaths. Wicklow has had 35 fatalities so far.

The death rate fell in other Leinster counties. At 23, Westmeath has had the highest number of deaths in the Midlands followed by Laois at 15, Offaly at 13 and Longford at seven.

Carlow has had 14 deaths while Kilkenny has reached 11 fatalities. Elsewhere in Leinster, Wexford has had 18 deaths.

Louth, a Leinster county shared death rate similar to other counties that border Northern Ireland. Ireland's smallest county had 49 deaths, Cavan has had 38 Monaghan had 50 while Donegal has 40.

Some counties with cities such as Waterford and Galway were relatively untouched. Waterford has had less than five deaths while Galway had just nine.

Other notable death totals were: Cork 49, Mayo 41, Kerry 6, Limerick 30, Tipperary 18, Leitrim had less than five deaths.

The figures relate to data collected up to June 12.

FULL TABLE BELOW OR ONLINE AT THE CSO

The two dots in the table below represents counties where less than five people have died. However, this does not mean that there were no fatalities. If there were no deaths, zero would appear in the table. This means that every county had a fatality.

The CSO does not publish statistical results of less than five for confidential reasons.