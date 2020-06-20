Covid-19 help for children with special needs and disadvantaged schools

The Government has announced Summer Provision 2020 programme to help children with special needs and students in disadvantaged (DEIS) schools, says Laois County Councillor Thomasina Connell.

Cllr Connell said parents of children with special needs will find this programme much more suitable for their needs than that which was originally proposed.

“The aim of the Summer Provision Programme is to support families who have been impacted the most by the closure of schools caused by Covid19.

“Teachers and special needs assistants are being given the opportunity to offer provision in-school or in the home. For provision within schools, where possible, transport will be provided to support the programme and the relevant Departments are also finalising plans to provide the Schools Meals Programme for schools taking part,” she said.

Cllr Connell added that there are three types of support available for parents, students, and schools.

“The first, is the in-school or home-based supports by teachers and SNAs to help prevent regression among children with special needs.

“Secondly, there is an opportunity for all 890 DEIS schools to provide summer camps, including a numeracy and literacy programme for primary pupils and a programme of re-engagement for post-primary students,

“And thirdly, there will be HSE-led summer camp type supports to help up to 1,200 children with complex needs," said the Portlaoise Municipal District councillor.

Information on the supports and on how to register are available at the link: - http://gov.ie/summerprovision