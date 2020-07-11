Half a million people tested for Covid-19 in Ireland - latest update on the coronavirus confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland

Covid-19 has killed more people in Ireland and the virus continues to infect as the number of tests carried out in Ireland has passed the 500,000 mark.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

The daily National Public Health Emergency Team (NEPHT) statement on Saturday, July 11 that two people with COVID-19 has died. There has now been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A statement issued by the Department of Health for NPHET says that as of midnight Friday, July 10, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,611* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Nearly 9,000 tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours with almost 48,000 processed in the last seven days. The positive rate is 5.8%. In total, 500,578 tests have been carried out in Ireland during the pandemic with the total positive tests

now at 28,812.

There are now 10 people fighting for their lives at ICU departments while 13 people have been hospitals around the country.

A total of 3,330 have required hospitalisation with 436 needing treatment in ICU departments.

*Validation of the latest daily data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,611 reflects this.