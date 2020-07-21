Latest from the HSE on the Covid-19 case in Portlaoise hospital

A patient infected with Covid-19 continues to receive critical care at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise fighting the deadly virus, according to the latest daily update from the HSE.

The HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update revealed that the case was confirmed on Sunday, July 19. Updated operations figures for Monday, July 20 confirm that the patient remains in the hospital's ICU.

The patient was diagnosed by 2 pm on Sunday so is now three days in the critical care department.

The Leinster Express understands that there have been seven patients treated at the hospital's ICU for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Ireland. The latest case is the first person who has required critical care since late May for the coronavirus.

The case is just one of 11 confirmed cases at hospitals nationally. Only six hospitals around Ireland had confirmed cases.

Monday's update shows that there were no empty critical care beds at the hospital which expanded and reconfigured its ICU for the Covid-19 pandemic. There were 10 empty general beds in the hospital as of 8pm on Monday, July 20.

There were no other suspected coronavirus cases in the hospital as of 8 pm on Monday night.

Latest figures for Covid-19 incidence in Laois and other counties published on Monday do not include the case as they are published two days after being recorded.

It will not be known until Tuesday evening when the Department of Health publishes its county breakdown if Laois has had a new case.