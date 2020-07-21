LATEST: Covid-19 reemergence in Laois confirmed - figures also for neighbouring counties

Ireland's daily county by county Covid-19 report confirms the expected news that there has been a new Covid-19 infection in Laois.

The confirmation of a new case ends a four week Covid-19 free run of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Laois. The county total stands at 266 cases in total as of Sunday, July 19.

The county by county data is published two days behind national figures.

The figures likely include a new case of the virus which was confirmed in Laois on Sunday in Portlaoise hospital. Read more here.

The last confirmed case of Covid-19 in Laois was recorded on June 20. Laois had the longest run without a new case of any county on the island up until Sunday.

The county had five new cases in June and 26 in July. The vast majority of cases occurred in April when 218 people tested positive. The CSO confirmed recently that there have been 17 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Laois.

Elsewhere there was a rise in new cases in one neighbouring county.

Kildare has 1,524, up one case

Offaly stands at 486 - no change.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change. It has not had a case since June 22.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow is at 178 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 676 cases - one case denotified.

Longford remains at 287 no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12, 390, up by 5 cases.

Up to date national figures show there have been no new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,753 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 36 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 20 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,802 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.