BREAKING Portlaoise hospital treating another possible Covid-19 critically ill case

A patient with Covid-19 is in their fifth day of receiving critical care at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise while a second patient with a suspected infection is now being treated in the ICU, according to the latest daily update from the HSE.

The HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update revealed that one case was confirmed on Sunday, July 19.

The latest operations figures for Wednesday, July 22 confirm that the patient remains in the hospital's ICU. The new report also confirms that a second patient with suspected coronavirus infection was also recorded as needing intensive care in the hospital.

The figures are compiled by 8 pm on Wednesday night when the daily tally from around the country is compiled and recorded by the HSE.

Wednesday's update shows that there were no empty critical care beds at the hospital which expanded and reconfigured its ICU for the Covid-19 pandemic. There were 21 empty general beds in the hospital as of 8 pm on Wednesday - double the figure for the previous day.

The separate national daily update from the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed on Wednesday evening that the Laois recorded new confirmed cases in two days. The county-by-county figures up to Monday, July 20 confirmed that there have been a total of 267 cases confirmed cases.

The two new confirmed cases recorded on Sunday and Monday ended a four-week spell in Laois of being Covid-19 free. It held the record for the longest period without a new infection.

The daily operations update for Wednesday report also confirms that the patient who has suspected Covid-19 infection is not now recorded being treated at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore ICU.

The case is just one of 14 confirmed cases at hospitals nationally by 8pm on Wednesday. There were 141 people with suspected Covid-19 by 8 pm. This had dropped from 189 suspected cases at 11 am the same day.