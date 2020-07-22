Covid-19 is back in Laois latest county figures published

After four weeks of having no new cases there has been a second new Covid-19 case confirmed in two days.

Latest county-by-county figures confirm that the new case infection was confirmed on Monday, July 20. The county total stands at 267. It followed the first new case in four weeks which was confirmed on Sunday, July 19.

The county by county data is published two days behind national figures.

One person is being treated at the ICU department of the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise. Read more here.

Prior to this week's new cases, the last confirmed case of Covid-19 in Laois was recorded on June 20. Laois had the longest run without a new case of any county on the island up until Sunday.

There was a small rise in new cases in one neighbouring county.

Kildare has 1,525, up one case

Offaly stands at 487 - up one.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow is at 179 cases - up one case.

Westmeath has accumulated 676 cases - no change

Longford remains at 287 - no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,411, up by 21 cases.

Up to date, national figures show there has been one new death from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,754 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 17 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 21 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,819 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.

The location of the 36 new cases by county will likely be confirmed on Thursday by NPHET.