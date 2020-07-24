HSE update on the Covid-19 critically ill patients at Portlaoise hospital

Two patients continue to receive critical care at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise for either confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infections.

The person who has a confirmed infection is into their sixth day in hospital while a second patient with a suspected infection is in their third day of treatment. Both are receiving critical care at the Laois hospital's ICU department which was expanded and reconfigured to meet the demands of Covid-19.

The HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update revealed that the first case was confirmed on Sunday, July 19 while the suspected case was admitted to ICU on Wednesday.

The latest operations figures were compiled and returned after 8pm Thursday, July 23 when the daily tally from around the country is compiled and recorded by the HSE. They were published on Friday morning.

Thursday's update shows that there were no empty critical care beds at the hospital which expanded and reconfigured its ICU for the Covid-19 pandemic. There were 19 empty general beds in the hospital as of 8 pm on Thursday.

The separate national daily update from the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed on Thursday confirmed that there have been a total of 267 cases confirmed cases.

The daily operations update for Thursday report also confirms that no patients have confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infections at Portlaoise's sister hospitals in Tullamore or Naas.

The Portlaoise case is just one of 11 confirmed cases at hospitals nationally by 8pm on Thursday - down three on previous days. There were 88 people with suspected Covid-19 by 8 pm. This had dropped from 188 suspected cases at 11 am the same day.

A total of six hospitals have confirmed cases Covid-19 around Ireland. There were no deaths at ICUs where six patients have confirmed Covid-19 and seven patients have suspected infections. Three of the confirmed cases are ventilated while one of those with suspected infection is on a ventilator.