Latest - Covid-19 updated figures for Laois as Portlaoise hospital treats cases

No new Laois Covid-19 cases have emerged in the latest county-by-county breakdown of the pandemic across Ireland .

The latest county figures for Tuesday, July 21 show the county total stands at 267. The total rose by two on Monday and Sunday.

The county by county data is published two days behind national figures. They do not reflect a surge of 36 cases notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Tuesday.

Two people are being treated for Covid-19 at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. One is a confirmed case while the second is suspected of having the virus. Both were admitted to the ICU department of the hospital. Not every confirmed case requires hospital admission. Read more here.

There was a small rise in new cases two neighbouring counties.

Kildare has 1,526, up one case

Offaly stands at 487 - no change.

Tipperary has 543 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 356 cases - no change.

Carlow is at 179 cases - no change.

Westmeath has accumulated 677 cases - up one.

Longford remains at 287 - no change.

The total for Dublin is now 12,422, up by 11 cases.

Up to date, national figures show there have been nine new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre data now shows an official death toll of 1,763 deaths in Ireland recorded since the first official death in March.

A further 7 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as of midnight, July 22 bringing the total number of official cases of Covid-19 infections in Ireland to 25,826 cases since the first confirmed infection on February 29.