LATEST on Laois Covid-19 patients at Portlaoise hospital from the HSE 

A patient who has tested positive for Covid-19 is now week in Portlaoise hospital this weekend while a second patient with a suspected coronavirus infection is also receiving critical care, according the latest HSE data.

The confirmed case was admitted after presenting with coronavirus symptoms to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Saturday, July 18. The person tested positive by the following day and has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) since.

A second patient with a suspected infection is in their fourth day of treatment and is also in the hospital's ICU department which was expanded and reconfigured to meet the demands of Covid-19.

Friday's update for Portlaoise shows that there were no empty critical care beds at the hospital. There were 19 empty general beds in the hospital as of 8 pm on Friday.

Confirmation that both patients remain critical is contained in the HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update latest figures which are compiled and returned from all Covid treating hospitals after 8 pm each day and published the following morning.

The separate national daily update from the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed on Friday confirmed that there have been no new cases in Laois since two were confirmed Sunday and Monday. The national figures include possible and probable infections. It shows that there have been 267 cases confirmed cases in Laois since February.

The daily operations update for Friday report also confirms that no patients have confirmed or suspected Covid-19 infections at Portlaoise's sister hospital in Tullamore but there were two suspected cases in Naas.

The Portlaoise case is just one of 10 confirmed cases at hospitals nationally by 8 pm on Thursday. There were 91 people with suspected Covid-19 by 8 pm. This had dropped from 195 suspected cases at 11 am the same day.

A total of six hospitals have confirmed cases Covid-19 around Ireland. There were no deaths at ICUs.