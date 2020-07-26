Latest update on Covid-19 in Ireland shows steadying of new cases

The incidence of Covid-19 risen in Ireland on Sunday by 12 cases but there have been no new deaths according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

In its daily update, it said the pandemic death toll reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today remains at 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, July 25 it said the HPSC has been notified of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,881 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.