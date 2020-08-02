LATEST - Spike of 19 new cases of Covid-19 in Laois

There has been a big spike of 19 additional cases of Covid-19 in Laois, the Department of Health reported today, Sunday August 2.

The total number of cases in the county has passed the 300 mark to reach 302.

It means more than a third of the 53 new cases reported in Ireland today are in Laois. It is the highest daily rise of the virus ever recorded in the county.

Of the 53 new cases in Ireland, 27 are men and 26 are women.

80% are under the age of 45; 45 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case; four cases have been identified as community transmission; 25 cases are located in Dublin, 19 in Laois, 6 in Kildare and the remaining 3 are spread across two other counties.

There were no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The source of transmission for over 90% of cases reported today has been identified. This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days.

“However, our five day average for cases reported is now 47. We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with COVID-19.

“People are still susceptible, this virus has not changed. We know how to break the chains of transmission. Let’s stay the course by physically distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding crowds and doing all we can to protect each other.”

As of midnight Saturday 1st August, the HPSC has been notified of 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The usual county by county breakdown figures given by the the department do not reflect today's rise, as those cases are counted two days previously, and so are from Friday, July 30.

In those numbers, Laois had shown no rise from the previous day to stay at 283 cases.

Kildare was at 1,597 - up by eight.

Offaly stands at 491 - up by three.

Tipperary has 545 cases - no change.

Kilkenny is at 357 - no change.

Carlow is at 179 cases - no change.

Westmeath 680 - no change

Longford remains at 288 - no change.

The total for Dublin in the county breakdown is 12,524 - up by four.

The advice remains as follows:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately