Two Laois GAA clubs suspend activities after player tests positive for Covid-19

Two GAA clubs in Laois have suspended all activities after a player tested positive for Covid-19.

Park-Ratheniska and Timahoe took the decision on Monday, August 3 after receiving notification of the positive test by one of their adult players.

“We have taken the necessary measures after one of our players tested positive,” Club Secretary, Brian Ramsbottom told the Leinster Express.

“We have stopped all activities, while we gather more information and we are being advised by the HSE. The situation is incredibly fluid at the moment. We have been in touch with Laois GAA.

“Two other players who have been in close contact with the player involved are undergoing tests at the moment and hopefully these will be negative. A number of others have been in touch with Midoc and their GPs and have been told to check for symptoms and to isolate, to a degree.”

The club saw action over the weekend - playing Mountmellick in the opening round of the intermediate hurling championship on Friday and The Harps on Saturday in the Junior 'B' grade.