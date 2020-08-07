Tougher Covid-19 restrictions on Laois, Offaly, Kildare start from midnight

Tough restrictions on Laois, Offaly and Kildare have been confirmed to come into effect at midnight tonight, Friday August 7.

Residents will not be allowed to leave the counties unless for specific reasons, among a raft of closures of businesses.

The restrictions are to stay in place for two weeks.

Gyms, cafés, restaurants and pubs must close. Bingo halls, betting shops, cinemas, theatres and museums also.

There are to be no sporting events or matches.

There is a restriction on no more than six people meeting indoors from no more than three households. Outdoor gatherings must have no more than 15 people.

Visits to nursing homes should be suspended, except on compassionate grounds.

Public masses are suspended, with churches to stay open for private prayer. Masses to be held online, with a maximum of 25 at funerals.

RTÉ has announced the restrictions, ahead of the official notification by the government, who met the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to decide on the issue today.

The announcement is expected to be confirmed by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a briefing at 6pm.

The decision comes after a rapid rise in numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the three counties, largely due to cases in meat factories and in direct provision centres.

There had been 226 cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days in three counties, which account for almost half of all cases in Ireland during that period.