WATCH: Taoiseach Micheál Martin explains restrictions on Laois, Offaly and Kildare

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has addressed the nation to outline the tougher restrictions placed on Laois, Offaly and Kildare from midnight tonight.

The restrictions prevent people from leaving their own counties for a fortnight, except for specific reasons like work.

"The message needs to be heard and understood by everyone across the country. This requires constant vigilance, it requires everyone to continue to put this virus under pressure. If we do we will ensure our children can return to school as normal," the Taoiseach said.

