Top 10 Twitter reactions to Laois, Offaly and Kildare placed on Covid-19 'LOKdown'

Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

coronavirus covid-19

Continued compliance urged to combat Cov

The Twitter reaction to Laois, Offaly and Kildare being placed on new restrictions to stop the rise in Covid-19 spread is huge.

A mix of dark humour, anger, bemusement as well as concern for conditions in meat factories and direct provision centres is felt across the counties and across the country.

The restrictions are set to last until at least Sunday night August 23. Read full list of restrictions here. 

Read also: Laois remains at 337 cases with no new cases on Monday

Here's some of the best and most popular reactions.

Adam Hurley's comment on meat factory conditions got 5.6k likes.

Hugh Carr's has got a whopping 10k likes. 

This from student Conall has 6k likes.

Political social activist Ruth Coppinger had this to say, with 5.7k likes.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald calls on the Taoiseach for action on her post. 

This tweet stirred an angry reaction from over 400 people.

Many noted the cases in meat factories, including this.

 Laois TD Brian Stanley had this to say.

And finally... lads there's no need to hit us when we're down! 