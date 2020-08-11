Top 10 Twitter reactions to Laois, Offaly and Kildare placed on Covid-19 'LOKdown'

The Twitter reaction to Laois, Offaly and Kildare being placed on new restrictions to stop the rise in Covid-19 spread is huge.

A mix of dark humour, anger, bemusement as well as concern for conditions in meat factories and direct provision centres is felt across the counties and across the country.

The restrictions are set to last until at least Sunday night August 23. Read full list of restrictions here.

Here's some of the best and most popular reactions.

Adam Hurley's comment on meat factory conditions got 5.6k likes.

I mean you could do a local lockdown in Kildare, Laois and Offaly or, hear me out on this one. You could make food processing factories not put their workers in battery chicken conditions. — Adam Hurley (@AdamHurleyx) August 7, 2020

Hugh Carr's has got a whopping 10k likes.

Local lockdowns will forever be known as "being put on a Laois" — Hugh Carr (@hughcarrhere) August 7, 2020

This from student Conall has 6k likes.

People in Laois, Offaly & Kildare cannot travel to Dublin today (61 combined cases yesterday).



People in Massachusetts can travel to Dublin today (417 cases & 18 deaths yesterday). — Conall | #RipOffNUIG (@Antifa_VP) August 8, 2020

Kildare, Laois and Offaly right now pic.twitter.com/lj3nN7X74g — Lee Bonnie (@leebonnie2707) August 7, 2020

Political social activist Ruth Coppinger had this to say, with 5.7k likes.

The reason for Kildare, Laois & Offaly now enduring a second lockdown isn’t careless young people or partying — it’s careless factory owners & employers putting profits before health. It’s lack of workers rights & sick pay. #COVID19ireland #lockdown — Ruth Coppinger (@RuthCoppingerSP) August 7, 2020

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald calls on the Taoiseach for action on her post.

Just spoke with Taoiseach re lockdown of #Kildare #Laois & #Offaly.These communities are paying the price for lack of testing & inspection at meat plants and DP centres. This must be urgently addressed.The community must be protected. #COVID19 — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) August 7, 2020

This tweet stirred an angry reaction from over 400 people.

A tough day for the people of Kildare, Laois and Offaly. Thinking of those selfish idiots who thought house parties were acceptable in various parts of the country in recent times. — Michael O'Regan (@Michael_O_Regan) August 7, 2020

Many noted the cases in meat factories, including this.

House parties ? The clusters are directly related to poor working conditions in meat factories which nobody seems too bothered about holding employers to account for — Stating the Obvious (@the_stating) August 7, 2020

Laois TD Brian Stanley had this to say.

(1) The lockdown in Laois, Offaly & Kildare is a failure of the Government. It is a failure to listen to the concerns of workers & a failure to hold meat factory management to account. I have been raising the serious issue of Covid19 clusters in meat plants for the last 6 months — Brian Stanley (@BrianStanleyTD) August 10, 2020

And finally... lads there's no need to hit us when we're down!