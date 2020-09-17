HSE to buy Covid-19 'ambulance pods' to transfer ventilated patients

The HSE is set to buy isolation pods for use in ambulances to transfer seriously ill patients with Covid-19 or other diseases.

The health authority's ambulance wing has begun the process of purchasing units which it says must be capable of being used to transport patients who are ventilated to help them breathe.

"The HSE National Ambulance Service requires two new specialised Isolation PODS for the transport of patients with High Consequence Infectious Diseases to the National Isolation Unit in the Mater Hospital or other defined location," says the tender advertised on the e-tenders.ie website.

"This specialised isolation environment provides enhanced health and safety for those engaged in this type of patient transport and allows decreased contamination risks to equipment and transport vehicles," says the tender advertised on September 16.

Tender documents the pods must facilitate oxygen supply and be capable of carrying supporting a ventilated patient.

It should be capable of being lifted with a patient contained without the need of additional lifting devices.

The tender says the isolation pod covers must have full-length transparency for patient visibility. A pod cover must be fully removable from the base unit.

Units must be reusable and be capable of being disassembled and decontaminated.

Each pod should have a minimum of six patient care ports.

The HSE has set a deadline of October 8 for companies to reply to the tender invite.