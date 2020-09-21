New Covid-19 case confirmed at second Portlaoise secondary school

Parents of students at one of the biggest secondary schools in Laois have been told that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Management at the Portlaoise school contacted parents on Monday afternoon, September 21 as students headed home.

"We have been notified by the HSE that there has been a confirmed case of Covid19 at Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise," said the message.

The HSE asked that the all-girl school share a letter with parents.

In the letter HSE public health doctor, Dr Fiona McGuire, says it has been notified that a person has tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus) in the school.

The letter says the Department of Public Health in the midlands has carried out a full public health risk assessment.

"We have identified all children who are close contacts of the person with Covid-19. We have informed the parents of all of these children. Please try not to worry," says the letter.

The school will remain open but the HSE is asking parents to keep an eye on your child for any symptoms of Covid-19 until October 1.

Parents of students at the school on the Borris Road are also advised of the symptoms of Covid-19 standard procedures to follow if a child is showing symptoms.

If you have any queries you can call HSELive on 1850 24 1850

The case is the second to be officially confirmed at a secondary school in Laois.

The Laois Offaly Education and Training Board issued a statement on September 10 about a case at Dunamase College. The LOETB has also confirmed cases at two Offaly secondary schools.