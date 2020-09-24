Laois not in daily NPHET Covid-19 spotlight but new cases continue to be confirmed in the county

More people have died after contracting Covid-19 in Ireland while over 300 new Covid-19 cases in Ireland have been detected with Dublin representing half while Donegal has emerged as a hot spot for the disease with more than 12% of the daily increase.

Laois is not highlighted in the National Public Health Emergency Team's daily statement for Thursday, September 24, which publishes the daily incidence notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

However, a new case identified on Monday brings to more than 50 the number confirmed infections in Laois since the start of September. It means there have been 436 cases in Laois since February.

There were increases in all of Laois' neighbouring counties on Monday. Offaly has now reached the 700 mark while Kildare has passed the 2,500 threshold.

Of the 324 cases that emerged nationally on Thursday, NPHET says the breakdown is as follows;

· 167 cases are in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monahan, 12 in Kildare, 8 in Cavan, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon and 5 in Wicklow. 25 cases in 11 counties.

· 169 are men / 155 are women

· 64% are under 45 years of age

· 52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 81 cases have been identified as community transmission

The three new deaths bring to 1,797 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, 23 September, the 324 confirmed new cases bring to 33,994* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said new infections are emerging as a result of more people appear not to comply with measures that will slow infections.

“Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting the movements.

“Remember that COVID-19 is highly contagious and you can be infectious without symptoms. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary.

“Please avail of a test when it is offered. Last week 1 in 10 close contacts who had a test were found to be positive – many of them had no symptoms,” he said.

The county by county breakdown is revealed two days after the daily figures are published. The increases for Laois and neighbouring counties for Monday, September 21 was as folows:

Laois 436 - up 1.

Offaly 700 - up 2.

Kildare 2,506 - up 9.

Carlow 278 - up 1.

Kilkenny 444 - up 1.

Tipperary 762 - up 2.

Dublin 15,980 - up 98.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.