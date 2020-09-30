Critically ill Covid-19 patients in Portlaoise hospital since mid September

Covid-19 frontline staff in Portlaoise hospital have been treating critically ill patients since the middle of September according to HSE reports.

As September ends, the HSE Acute Hospital Daily Operations Updates through the month show that no patients with the coronavirus were admitted to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise until September 11.

The reports show that a patient was admitted to the ICU department on September 15. A second patient began receiving critically care on September 21.

The latest published daily confirms that two people who have tested positive remain in intensive care as of 8 pm on Tuesday, September 29.

The update shows that while the Laois hospital is down to seven general beds and has no available critical care beds which are needed to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients or other very sick patients.

Portlaoise is one of four of five acute hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) where ICU teams were treating patients fighting the virus.



The number of cases in Tullamore is down by one to five but two patients are in ICU. The Offaly hospital had three suspect cases.

There were no general beds in the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore which is back to last week's levels after a freeing up of beds over the weekend. Like Portlaoise, there was no vacant ICU bed in Tullamore.

The DMHG also includes Naas General. Kildare's hospital had no confirmed cases. Three patients had suspected Covid-19 according to the report. Naas had 6 vacant general beds and one spare critical care bed.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals in Dublin are part of the same hospital group. Tallaght had 10 confirmed cases and 12 suspected cases. It had one critical care bed and four general beds on Tuesday evening.

There were 15 confirmed and 7 suspected in St James's. It has three available ICU beds and 65 general beds.

Both hospitals are treating critically ill Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Nationally, the number of patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has risen to 117. There were 125 suspected cases on Thursday evening compared with 184 at 8 am that morning.

There were 18 confirmed and seven suspected cases in critical care units across Ireland. Of these 11 were ventilated. There were no deaths in ICU.