LATEST: Covid-19 rise at Portlaoise hospital says daily HSE report

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital are now treating three patients with Covid-19 one of whom is critical, according to the latest report from the HSE.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Monday and published on Tuesday, shows that there were three confirmed coronavirus cases by 8 pm on October 12.

The new patient with the virus tested positive in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Monday. There are also four suspected also up one on Sunday.

Portlaoise continues to have no spare capacity in ICU, where one of the confirmed cases is being cared for. There five general beds available.

Portlaoise hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The Offaly hospital continues to have nine confirmed Covid-19. One of these patients is in ICU as is one suspect case. Staff had one available ICU beds and six generals bed late Monday.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital has four confirmed Covid-19 cases and five suspect cases. One new patient tested positive in the past 24 hours. None of these patients is receiving critical care. The Kildare facility no ICU beds and 2 general beds when the HSE compiled the figures.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght now has 20 confirmed cases and 12 suspected. It has one three ICU bed and six general beds available. St James' has 11 confirmed and 16 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 60 general beds and three critical care beds available.

Cavan General has the highest number of patients with Covid-19 of any in Ireland. The facility as admitted 30 patients - none are in ICU.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases rose again to 230 cases - up 14. There were 108 suspect cases. Of these two categories, 39 people were receiving critical care - 26 are ventilated. There were no deaths in ICU.