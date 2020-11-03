LATEST: Covid-19 numbers fall in Portlaoise hospital but Naas now has highest case number in Ireland

The number of patients with Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital has fallen but its sister hospital in Naas now has the highest number of Covid-19 patients of any hospital in the country.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Monday and published on Tuesday, November 3, shows that there are five people with Covid-19 at the Laois hospital. This is down by one on Monday.

There was no suspected when the figures are filed with the HSE but staff at the hospitals ICU were treating a patient who has fallen critically ill with the virus.

There were two general beds but no ICU beds available to staff.

Portlaoise hospital's frontline staff colleagues in Naas General Hospital have now become the most under pressure in Ireland dealing with the virus.

The Laois and Kildare hospitals are part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and the capital.

Up to 8pm yesterday evening, there were 32 patients infected with the virus at Naas General. This is an increase from 18 positive Covid-19 cases a week ago and three on Sunday.

It has four suspected cases. None of the confirmed or suspected cases is in ICU.

The Kildare facility had one ICU bed and six generals bed when the HSE compiled the figures. More below graphic.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore hospital now has 12 confirmed Covid-19 cases - down two on yesterday. One of its confirmed cases remains critically ill. There were two suspected cases in the Offaly hospital. Staff had no available ICU bed and three general beds by 8 pm.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group.

Tallaght has 31 confirmed cases and seven suspected. Eight of its patients are critically ill. It has one ICU beds and 10 general beds available. St James' has 11 confirmed and six suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 55 general beds and five critical care beds available.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals was 303 down from 332 on Sunday. There were 104 suspected cases. Of these two categories, 54 people were receiving critical care - 30 are ventilated. There were three deaths in ICU on Monday.