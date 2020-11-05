LATEST: Covid-19 numbers stable in Portlaoise hospital but sister hospitals remain under pressure

There was no change in the number of patients with Covid-19 being treated Portlaoise hospital but two of its sister hospitals in Dublin, Kildare and Offaly continue to have some of the highest rates of admission of people with the disease in Ireland.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Wednesday and published on Thursday, November 5, shows that three people with Covid-19 continue to be treated at the Laois hospital.

There were no suspected cases when the figures are filed with the HSE but the staff at the hospital's ICU continued to treat a patient who has fallen critically ill with the virus.

Bed capacity improved. There were eight general beds and one ICU beds available to staff to care for patients.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and the capital.

Up to 8pm yesterday evening, there were 31 patients infected with the virus at Naas General. This down one. It has six suspected cases. None of the confirmed or suspected cases is in ICU.

The Kildare facility had two ICU beds and five generals bed when the HSE compiled the figures.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore hospital now has 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases no change from Tuesday. One of its confirmed and one of its suspected cases are critically ill. Staff had one available ICU bed and three general beds by 8 pm.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group.

At 33, Tallaght continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases. The number is down two from Tuesday. It also has 11 suspected. Six of its Covid patients are critically ill. It has no ICU beds and no general beds available.

St James' has 12 confirmed and 22 suspected cases of Covid-19. This is the highest number of suspected cases nationally. It has 60 general beds and three critical care beds available.

The number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals around Ireland was 298 down from 313 on Tuesday. There were 109 suspected cases. Of these two categories, 48 people were receiving critical care - 26 ventilated. There was one death in ICU on Wednesday.