LATEST: Covid-19 levelling in Portlaoise hospital but another patient is in ICU

There was little change in the number of people with Covid-19 being treated Portlaoise hospital but a second patient has fallen critically ill with the virus.

or its sister hospitals in Dublin, Kildare and Offaly but the hospitals remain busy treating people with the disease in the region.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Thursday and published on Friday, November 6, shows that three people with Covid-19 continue to be treated at the Laois hospital.

There were no suspected cases when the figures are filed with the HSE. However, the staff at the hospital's ICU now have two patients who has fallen critically ill with the virus in their care.

General bed capacity improved to 14 available going into the weekend. However, staff have returned to a familiar situation of once again having to cope with no ICU beds to care for patients with Covid-19 or other illnesses.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and the capital.

Naas General Hospital has returned to the top of the list of busiest hospitals in Ireland with Covid-19. Up to 8pm on Thursday evening, there were 32 patients infected with the virus at Naas General. This up one on the previous day. It has six suspected cases. None of the confirmed or suspected cases is in ICU.

The Kildare facility had one ICU beds and three generals bed when the HSE compiled the figures.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore hospital continues to have 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases no change from Wednesday. There were no suspected cases. One of its suspected cases is critically ill. Staff had no available ICU bed and five general beds by 8 pm.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group.

At 30, Tallaght has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in Ireland. It also has 14 suspected. Three of its Covid patients are critically ill. It has no ICU beds and six general beds available.

St James' has nine confirmed and 28 suspected cases of Covid-19. This is the highest number of suspected cases nationally. It has 50 general beds and two critical care beds available.

The number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals around Ireland was 283 down from 298 on Wednesday. There were 124 suspected cases. Of these two categories, 41 people were receiving critical care - 24 ventilated. There were three Covid-19 related deaths in ICU on Thursday.