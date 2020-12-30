Laois and entire country looks set for move to Level 5 restrictions as cabinet meets

With 1,546 new cases of Covid-19 announced yesterday, there is growing speculation that the Taoiseach's address to the nation will include details of a return to Level 5 restrictions.

Laois had 38 new cases announced yesterday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin's address this evening Wednesday, December 30 will follow the second Cabinet meeting in three days to discuss concerns over the alarming rise in cases.

Yesterday evening's figure of 1,546 new Covid-19 cases was the highest since the pandemic hit our shores.

A move to Level 5 restrictions would see the closure of non-essential retail and facilities such as gyms which under the current restrictions were allowed to stay open on a one-to-one training basis.

There have been calls for school re-opening to be delayed. However it is believed that keeping the country's schools open remains high on the government's priority list.

Northern Ireland has today experienced a record 2,143 positive cases of the virus, announced by its Department of Health. The seven-day infection rate per 100,000 people in Northern Ireland is 377.3, the highest since the outbreak began.