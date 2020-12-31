Critically ill Covid-19 patients in the care of Frontline Portlaoise hospital staff going into 2021

Portlaoise staff have been on the Covid-19 frontline since March, spent Christmas Day caring for four patients and had people who are critically ill after testing positive in their care going into New Year's Day, according to the latest figures published by the Health Service Executive.

The HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals for December 30 was published on New Year's Eve for the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and other hospitals around Ireland.

The report, which was finalised at 8 pm, also shows that four patients with Covid-19 were being treated at the Laois hospital going into December 31. The report also reveals that three of these patients are in the hospital's ICU having fallen critically ill due to infection.

Meanwhile, the hospital had just two general care beds but no ICU beds available. ICU beds are needed to treat patients who are critically ill with the virus.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and the capital.

The latest report shows that there were no confirmed or suspected Covid-19 positive patients at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The Offaly hospital had 21 available general care beds and two available ICU beds.

Naas General Hospital had eight confirmed cases and two suspected cases. The Kildare hospital had 13 general care beds and one ICU bed.

Kildare and Offaly have lower incidences of the virus than Laois.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 38 confirmed and 13 suspected cases at Tallaght. The west Dublin hospital has seven general beds and two ICU beds available.

St James's had 14 confirmed and 64 suspected cases. It has 140 general beds but no ICU bed available.

Nationally, there were 466 Covid-19 positive patients in hospitals on December 30 up from 297 patients on Christmas Day. There were 79 new admissions of confirmed cases and 188 suspected cases by 8 pm.

There were 47 patients in ICU departments (39 confirmed, 8 suspected). Of these critically ill patients, 22 were ventilated (20 confirmed, 2 suspected).

Beaumont Hospital in Dublin was the busiest hospital with 69 confirmed cases and 13 suspected.

