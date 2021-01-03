Laois doctors urge 'immediate' cut to contacts in Covid-19 third wave message to people of Laois

Laois GPs have urged people to immediately reduce social contacts if local people are to repeat efforts which succeeded in halting the first wave of Covid-19.

The family doctors have been at the frontline since March when the first wave hit. Since then more than 1,300 Laois people. More than 100 Laois people were confirmed to have contracted the Virus on New Year's Day.

The Laois GPs group is made up of doctors across Laois. They say the third wave spread in Laois can be contained but to do so the public must play their part.

‘It’s really important we all do what we can to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our community so that we can protect our most vulnerable members and avoid overwhelming the health service," said a statement from its spokesperson Dr Michelle Byrne.

The doctors say the first step is clear and will work.

"We must all do what we can to reduce our contacts with immediate effect. We managed this very well during the first wave when people remained at home for non-essential work & other non-essential reasons.

"If we all do what we can again, we have the opportunity to bring this virus under control while the vaccination programme is rolled out to those most at risk," said the statement.

They say the other measures are also well known to all but are just as valid now as in March when the pandemic struck.

"The basic advice of cough etiquette, social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask, is as vital today as it has been since the onset of this virus, and we urge everyone to continue with these measures," they said.

The doctors are mindful of the need to exercise and advise people to do so within the rules

"We do recommend that people get out for some exercise every day within the recommended distance from home. However, if you have a cough, fever or other respiratory symptoms please isolate immediately and contact your GP or MIDOC out of hours for further advice," they said.

The Laois GPs recommend people to go to the website www.hse.ie for all the information on it regarding self-isolation and restricting movements if they have Covid or are a close contact.

The doctors extended their best wishes to the community for 2021.

"We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone in the community a healthy and happy new year. We hope that 2021 will bring a return to good times again," they concluded.