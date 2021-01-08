'Fantastic day' says Portlaoise hospital's nursing chief who is 'proud' of staff after Covid-19 vaccination day one

The Director of Nursing at Portlaoise hospital has thanked and praised all involved in day one of Covid-19 staff vaccination.

Sandra McCarthy tweeted out after a busy but historic and proud day.

"What a fantastic day in #MRHPortlaoise immensely proud of Nursing vaccination team who commenced the administration of COVID vaccine. Only possible with support from all departments; particularly pharmacy," she said.

@fiona_moore11 @NicolaMcGlynn1 thank you for leadership in getting the vaccine clinic established in record time ! January 7, 2021