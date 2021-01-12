BREAKING Vaccination of Laois elderly people in long term gets underway this week in Mountmellick

The vaccination of elderly people in long term care will begin in Laois at St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit in Mountmellick this week.

The HSE's Community Health Office for Laois has confirmed that vaccination will begin in Mountmellick this Friday, January 15.

The HSE run facility cares for around 80 long term care residents. It has a dedicated Alzheimers and dementia unit.

It follows the start of vaccination at several HSE long term care facilities around Ireland last week.

The HSE said St Vincent's is the only Laois facility scheduled for this week. Residents of facilities in Offaly are also being vaccinated this week.

A schedule leaked before Christmas which set dates for privately run nursing homes in Laois no longer seems to be valid. Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home was first on the list published. Vaccinations were due to commence at the Portlaoise on January 12.

Asked about the status of this list, the HSE said the private nursing home schedule was a 'draft' and 'no other Laois units listed' at this point.

Portlaoise hospital has urged the people of Laois to stay home to help the frontline following confirmation that all staff have received the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech jab.

TánaistE Leo Varadkar says it will be Spring before mass vaccination of the general public gets underway.