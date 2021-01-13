When can you expect to get the Covid-19 vaccine? This online tool calculates just that

With the Covid-19 vaccine rollout underway across Ireland, many are wondering when they'll be vaccinated.

The first person in Ireland received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 29, and the Minster for Health, Stephen Donnelly, says the aim is to have 700,000 people vaccinated by the end of March.

Currently, two vaccines have already been approved for use in Europe, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, while a third, AstraZeneca, has submitted its formal application to the EU medical watchdog for approval and a decision from the EMA is expected by the end of this month.

The 'Vaccine Queue Calculator', created by physicist Steven Wooding and mathematician Maciej Kowalski, was created to give people their estimated place in the vaccine queue in Ireland, and when you might expect to receive your first and second doses.

The calculator is based on the Irish Government's priority list for the vaccine, which is as follows:

Adults over 65 in long-term care facilities.

Frontline healthcare workers in direct contact with patients.

Adults aged 70 or over.

Other healthcare workers not in direct contact with patients

People aged 65 to 69.

Key workers

People aged 18 to 64 with certain medical conditions.

Residents of long-term care facilities aged 18 to 64.

People between 18 and 64 living or working in crowded settings.

Key workers in essential jobs who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure.

People working in education sector

People aged 55 to 64.

Other workers in occupations important to the functioning of society

Other people aged 18-54

People aged under 18 and pregnant women

The calculator asks you a series of questions about your age, health conditions and other details - such as if you're pregnant or a care home worker. It then uses this information to calculate when you're most likely to receive the vaccine, based on the answers you've given.

You will then see an estimate of the minimum and the maximum number of people who are inline to receive the vaccine before you. It also indicates how long it might be before you get both doses of the vaccine and be fully protected, based on the vaccination rate.

You can visit the interactive 'Vaccine Queue Calculator' HERE.