Portarlington pharmacy owner backs #bestshot Covid vaccine campaign

Support is growing among laois pharmacies for the Leinster Express #bestshot vaccination campaign.

This week we launched a petition to ask Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to distribute Covid-19 vaccinations via pharmacies, who are already experienced with giving flu vaccinations, and are a part of every community and easily accessible.

Latest to support it is pharmacist Killian McGreal who owns ten pharmacies in the Midlands and East, including in Portarlington at the primary care centre and in Monasterevin.

“We have been in contact with Minister Donnelly already, as my local TD in Wicklow to offer our carpark for drivethrough vaccinations," he told the Leinster Express.

“We are well positioned in communities and engage with communities and we have the facilities to roll it out, with consultation rooms in all our pharmacies so we can triage, administer and observe afterwards.

“We always want to work in conjunction with GPs and the HSE, it is important for us all to deliver the vaccinations together. This is the biggest crisis of our lifetimes and we want to pull out all the stops to get as many people vaccinated as equally as we can," Killian McGreal said.

