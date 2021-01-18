More Covid-19 patients admitted to Portlaoise hospital at weekend as trollies deployed #STAYHOME

Doctors at Portlaoise hospital admitted more people with Covid-19 over the weekend as the Laois hospital continues to treat people who have fallen critically ill with the disease, according to the latest figures.

The latest HSE data also shows that the bed situation has not improved at Portlaoise or its sister hospitals in the midlands and Dublin with trollies needed again.

The number of patients with Covid-19 at Portlaoise decreased going into the weekend but were up again by Sunday evening. The number who are critically ill in the facility decreased.

Frontline staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise are now caring for 22 patients with four admitted in the 24 hours from 8 pm on Saturday to 8 pm on Sunday the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

As of Sunday evening, January 18 three people were critically ill with the virus at the Laois hospital's ICU department - this is down from five going into the weekend. There was no suspected case in the hospital according to the report published on Monday.

There was just one general bed and but now ICU bed at the hospital on Sunday evening. This is a tiny improvement on the situation going into the weekend when there were no beds.

Figures from the INMO show that there were five patients waiting on trollies for beds in the hospital.

Portlaoise is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group which includes hospitals in Laois, Offaly, Kildare and the capital. All were under pressure heading into a new week of the third wave.

The latest report shows that there were 52 confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore - down one on Friday. The Offaly hospital had no suspect cases of the virus but staff were treating five critically ill patients who had tested positive.

Tullamore is the biggest hospital in the midlands. It had no available general care bed or any ICU beds going into the weekend. The Offaly hospital was in the same position on Sunday night.

The INMO said there were eight patients waiting for beds on Monday morning, January 18

Naas General Hospital has so far been less impacted by the third wave than the Laois or Offaly hospitals. Staff were treating 21 confirmed cases and three suspected cases on Sunday night. The Kildare hospital had 19 general care beds but no ICU bed available. It had three critically ill patients in ICU. Three trollies were deployed in Naas on Monday.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 108 confirmed and five suspected cases at Tallaght on Sunday night. The west Dublin hospital had 17 general beds but no ICU bed available. Thirteen confirmed Covid patients were critically ill in ICU.

St James's had 110 confirmed and 32 suspected cases by 8 pm January 17. It had 67 general beds but no ICU beds available going into Monday. There were 24 confirmed and one suspected Covid patients in its ICU.

Nationally, there were 1,982 Covid-19 positive patients in Irish public acute hospitals on Sunday night. There were 130 suspected in hospitals with 130 admitted in the previous 24 hours.

The figures also show that 195 people were in ICU departments (193 confirmed, 2 suspected). Of these, 109 were ventilated (108 confirmed, 1 suspected). Seven people died in ICU on Sunday - one of the biggest totals for daily ICU fatalities.

There were just 22 available ICU beds for adults who are critically Covid or other illness in Ireland's hospitals. A total of 516 bed are open.

The HSE chief Executive Paul Reid announced on Monday morning that 2,023 patients are now in hospital with Covid-19. He said more than 400 are receiving high-grade ventilation and respiratory support inside and outside of ICU.

2,023 patients are now in hospital with #COVID19. Over 400 are receiving high grade ventillation & respiratory support inside & outside of ICU. Our national critical care surge plans are activated. Were working really hard to remain in control. Your help counts. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) January 18, 2021