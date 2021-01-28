Laois incidence drops but Covid-19 daily cases stubbornly high on another deadly sad pandemic day in Ireland

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois continues to decline but the number of new cases around Ireland has crept up to nearly 1,500 while almost 50 more lives have been lost by the devastating third wave.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) report published on Thursday, January 28 shows that 15 more people in Laois have contracted the virus. This is just below the daily average over five days of 16 new cases.

The latest figures bring to 427 the number of new cases in the past two weeks meaning Laois now has an incidence of 504.2 per 100,000 of the population. It brings to 2,564 the number of cases officially recorded in Laois since last March.

The Laois incidence is below the 621.9 cases per 100,000 on the back of 29,614 since mid-January.

In its daily statement from the NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, 46 deaths occurred in January.

It said the median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-99 years. It adds that there have now been a total of 3,167 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET says that as of 2pm today, 1,567 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 216 are in ICU. 69 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Wednesday, January 27 the HPSC has been notified of 1,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 192,645*, (*three cases denotified), confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

New cases reported have been falling consistently since a peak of more than 8,200 on January 8. The figures for January 27 mark the second consecutive day of increases since new cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time in weeks on January 25.

The 5-day moving average remains above 1,000 a day at 1,294. NPHET says the 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. NPHET says it takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

NPHET says the seven-day incidence is 225.8 per 100k of population.

Of the cases notified today NPHET highlighted 472 in Dublin, 106 in Galway, 103 in Cork, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick and the remaining 638 cases are spread across all other counties. See full table at end of story.

Other points raised today show that 697 are men / 764 are women, 55% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 41 years old.