New Laois Covid-19 cases back in double figures as deaths remain high and national cases pass 200,000 mark

The number of people with Covid-19 in Laois is back in double figures as many deaths continue be reported and the daily case count remains relatively high above the 1,000 mark, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

NPHET reported on Thursday, February 4 that 19 new cases have been reported in Laois by labs. This means that average cases over five days is 18 a day. The population incidence is now 277.5 per 100,000 people on the back of 235 cases in the past two weeks. Laois now has the eight lowest incidence of the virus in Ireland.

The incidence has reduced substantially from over 1,000 per 100k during January but is still well ahead of the 55 per 100 k at the start of December. FULL COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

The latest cases push the total official number of cases in Laois to 2,708 since February 2020.

The NPHET statement said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 75 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these deaths, 46 occurred in February with 27 occurred in January, two were earlier.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 34-100 years.

There has been a total of 3,586* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*denotification of 1 death).

As of 2pm today, 1,284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 188 are in ICU. 74 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Wednesday, February 3, NPHET said the HPSC has been notified of 1,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 200,744** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (*denotification of 4 confirmed cases).

Of the cases notified today, 622 are men / 688 are women, 58% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 40 years old.

NPHET highlighted 428 in Dublin, 122 in Cork, 93 in Galway, 78 in Kildare, 77 in Limerick and the remaining 520 cases are spread across all other counties. FULL COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN AT END OF STORY.

The 7 day incidence is 171.6 per 100,000 people while the 5-day moving average for new cases is 1,102.

