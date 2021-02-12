Above-average incidence of Covid-19 puts Laois in the top ten counties with the highest Covid-19 rates

Laois has moved in the wrong direction on the Covid-19 incidence table due due to an above the national average despite the fact that reports of new cases per day have fallen, according to the latest data from the National Public Health Emergency team.

The latest daily statement from NPHET on February 12 shows that 15 new cases of the virus have been confirmed and Laois. This means the daily average is 17 over five days.

However, the incidence per 100,000 population over 14 days is used to measure the spread of the disease across the country. The new report says that the Laois incidence is 297.5 per 100,000 people on the back of 252 cases in the past two weeks.

While the incidence has fallen from over 1,000 per 100 K during January, Laois had an incidence of just 55 per 100k on November 30 due to 45 cases in the last two weeks of October to December Level 5 restrictions.

The latest Laois rate contrasts with the national rate of 292.8 per 100,000 up to February 11 due to 13,942 new cases in two weeks. The 7 day incidence is now 126.6 across Ireland per 100,000 people while the 5-day moving average is 835 new cases a day.

Laois has a lower incidence than Carlow and Offaly but has a higher incidence than the other neighbouring counties of Kildare, Kilkenny and Tipperary. Laois is 10th in the county breakdown while Dublin has the fourth-highest incidence of the disease. COUNTY BY COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY.

There have now been nearly 2,900 cases in Laois during the pandemic according to the figures compiled by health authorities. The Portlaoise area has the highest rate at present.

NPHET also reported the national figures on new cases and deaths in its Friday report. It says that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 23 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of these deaths, 21 occurred in February and two occurred in January. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 57 - 95 years.

NPHET says there has been a total of 3,865* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (*4 deaths denotified).

As of 8am Friday, 959 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 173 are in ICU. 53 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Thursday, February 11, the HPSC has been notified of 921 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This means there has been a total of 207,720** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. (**2 cases denotified).

Of the cases notified today 453 are men and 466 are women, 66% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 34 years old.

NPHET highlighted 414 in Dublin, 87 in Cork, 51 in Kildare, 48 in Limerick, 47 in Meath and the remaining 274 cases are spread across all other counties.

It also said that as of February 9, 248,284 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. This includes 158,904 people who have received their first dose and 89,380 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the transmission rate is still very high.

“We have made progress in Ireland over recent weeks, but the rate of transmission of the disease is still extremely high and the risks COVID-19 poses to our vulnerable loved ones have not changed.

“Everyone is working hard to drive down COVID-19 infection in the community, and we must all continue to limit the number of daily contacts we have. The only way to limit the spread of COVID-19 is to limit our social contacts and follow the public health advice, wash our hands, maintain a social distance, wear a face covering where appropriate, work from home and stay at home,” he said.

NPHET The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.