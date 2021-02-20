Laois Covid-19 cases going in the wrong direction as new daily cases spike

The incidence of Covid-19 is going in the wrong direction in Laois with the latest daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) showing the highest number of daily cases in weeks.

NPHET figures published on Saturday, February 20 show 29 new confirmed cases in Laois. It pushes the five day average for new cases up to 21 per day.

The 14-day case incidence per 100,000 population is also pushed up. The Laois rate is now 307 on the back of 260 cases in the past two weeks.

The latest cases up to midnight, February 19 also mean that Laois as the fifth-worst incidence of the disease across the 26 counties. Laois passed another milestone in the past week passing the 3000 mark. The total official number of confirmed Laois cases up to February 19 is 3045.

Neighbouring Offaly now has the worst incidence of the disease in the Republic. There were 40 new cases confirmed there on Friday and int now has an incidence of 409.2 per 100k. due to 319 cases in two weeks.

Both counties are above the national 250.2 per 100 k incidence. The 14-day incidence is increasing again nationally.

Nationally, NPHET confirmed on Saturday that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 26 additional deaths related to Covid-19. A total of 24 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January and 1 in October.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years. There has been a total of 4,135 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8 am Saturday, NPHET said there were 719 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. An additional 36 hospitalisations occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Friday, February 19 the HPSC has been notified of 988 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 214,378* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (*denotification of 10 confirmed cases).

Of the cases notified today the median age is 32 years old. It is reported that 487 are men / 499 are women with 70% of new infections contracted by people under 45 years of age.

NPHET reports that 378 in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.

NPHET also updated on vaccinations to February 17. It said 310,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

197,609 people have received their first dose

113,291 people have received their second dose

NPHET said COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.