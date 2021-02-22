Laois Covid-19 cases showing an encouraging drop

The number of new Covid-19 cases for Laois this Monday has dropped for the second day running, while nationally the number of new cases has also fallen today.

After a poor weekend which saw a spike of 29 cases on Saturday and 13 on Sunday in Laois, there are 10 more cases reported for the county by the the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this Monday, February 22.

Laois still has the fifth highest incidence rate of all Irish counties however, with Offaly still ranking the highest for new cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days.

Laois is at 294 per 100,000 population today on the back of 249 cases in the past two weeks.

Offaly is at 437.4 after 341 cases in the past fortnight. The national average incidence rate has dropped to 240.

The five day average for new cases in Laois is at 17 per day.

The total official number of confirmed Laois cases up to February 22 is now 3097.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is today notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,137 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 21st February, the HPSC has been notified of 686 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 215,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

325 are men / 354 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

278 are in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth, 31 in Donegal and the remaining 259 cases are spread across all remaining counties.*

As of 8am today, 726 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 156 are in ICU. There were 33 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 19th, 340,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

214,384 people have received their first dose

126,320 people have received their second dose

NPHET said COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said hospital cases have reduced as people continue to comply with the ongoing Level 5 restrictions.

“We continue to see really high levels of compliance amongst the population and this is having a positive impact on the levels of disease in our communities. It is also having a positive impact on our hospitals – while last week there were 269 cases in healthcare workers and 4 outbreaks in our hospitals these represent a very significant reduction compared with the 839 cases and 15 outbreaks in the week to the 7th of February.

"In time, vaccination will be our most powerful tool against COVID-19 and over the coming weeks those who are highest risk in our families and communities will get vaccinated. For now, each of us has a range of tried and trusted tools at our disposal - by keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face masks and staying at home we will continue to drive down transmission of this disease. Our collective efforts move us closer to the continued re-opening of our schools and the resumption of non-COVID healthcare services.”