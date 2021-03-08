LATEST: Covid-19 cases fall for Laois with no deaths in Ireland

There is just a handful of new Covid-19 cases for Laois reported today, and thankfully no deaths in Ireland.

The number of vaccinations has passed the half million mark in Ireland today.

In the daily update from the National Public Health Emergency Team, Laois is said to have five new cases.

The incidence rate in Laois of 168.8 is now almost at the national average of 167 cases per 100,000 population.

Laois is however in eight place for the highest rate of cases in the state.

Nationally, there are no new deaths and 437 new cases reported in Ireland, this Monday, March 8.

The total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began one year ago in Ireland is 4,422.

There is now a total of 223,651* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the new cases notified today:

216 are men / 218 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

184 in Dublin, 31 in Limerick, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Galway, 18 in Offaly and the remaining 158 cases are spread across all other counties**.

FULL COUNTY TABLE AT END OF STORY



As of 8am today, 418 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There were 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 5th, 513,322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

363,601 people have received their first dose

149,721 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.