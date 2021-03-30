LATEST: Today's figures for new cases of Covid-19 in Laois

There is a lower number of new Covid-19 cases in Laois reported this Tuesday, compared to the past week.

There are 7 cases announced for the county, in the daily report by National Public Health Emergeny Team (NPHET).

However the average number of cases per day is 15, for the past five days.

Laois now has the eighth highest incidence rate of all Irish counties, and it is higher than the national average.

The rate for Laois is 187.7 cases per 100,000 population. The national rate is 164.1.

Where Laois stands compared to neighbouring counties is a mixed bag.

Offaly continues to have the highest case rate in Ireland, with 19 more cases today, and an average of 25 per day for the last five days.

Kildare has the fourth highest rate with another 34 cases today, and a recent average of 38 per day.

Nationally, there were 14 further deaths and 368 new cases notified to The Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

12 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February and 1 in January. The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 - 97 years. There has been a total of 4,681 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET said that as of midnight, Monday 29th March, the HPSC has been notified of 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 235,444* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

181 are men / 182 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

127 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 8am today, 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 27th 2021, 802,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

577,641 people have received their first dose

224,861 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.