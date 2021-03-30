Vaccination targets and summer 2021 restrictions with Covid-19 set out by Taoiseach

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has set out Covid-19 vaccination targets and what this might mean for the easing of restrictions this summer.

Addressing the nation he said supply is set to dramatically increase in April, May and June.

He said more than 800,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered with the first vaccination to those over 80, to frontline healthcare workers.

He said the next phase will involve vaccinating people over 65, and people with underlying medical conditions.

By the middle of April, he expects all over 70s will have had their first dose, and mid to late May all over 70s will be fully vaccinated.

By the end of next week close to 1 million doses will have been administered.

Close to 3 million doses will be administered by the end of May.

Nearly 5 million doses by early July.

6 million doses by the end of July.

Mr Martin expects this to have an impact on restrictions and allow significant reopening.

"Towards the end of April, we will examine the situation and in the month of May we will look at a phased reopening of non-essential retail, personal services, all non-contact sports training, religious services, museums, galleries and libraries, and additional freedoms for those who are fully vaccinated.

"Towards the end of May, and depending on progress, we will look at the reopening of hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses in the month of June.

"July and August will see more intensive vaccination and the vast majority of the population will have significant protection against the virus allowing for significant opportunities to re-open even further," he said.