Nearly 50 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Laois on Holy Thursday and Good Friday

There were nearly 50 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the Laois on Holy Thursday and Good Friday, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

NPHET has not published detailed county by county breakdown figures over the Easter weekend in its daily statements. However, the Covid-19 Data hub shows that there was a rise of 20 cases on Good Friday, April 2.

These cases pushed the number of positive tests since Sunday, March 28 to 86. Most of these occurred on Thursday and Friday.

NPHET last published a county by county breakdown on Good Friday. It showed that there were 27 new cases on Thursday, April 1. The incidence was 222 per 100 k due to 188 new cases in the previous two weeks.

There have been 3,468 official positive cases in Laois during the pandemic.

Nationally, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), has today, Easter Sunday, been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,718 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, April 3, NPHET said the HPSC has been notified of 457 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

As of April 1, NPHET reports that 893,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

636,963 people have received their first dose

256,412 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.