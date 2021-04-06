Laois jumps to fourth worst position in latest Covid-19 figures

Laois has jumped to fourth worst position in Ireland for the rate of new Covid-19 cases.

In the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team this Tuesday evening April 6, the deterioration of the county's rate is revealed.

It is below just Offaly, Westmeath and Donegal for highest recent cases in the county table.

There were another 12 new cases reported in the past 24 hours in Laois.

There is now an average of 16 new cases per day, in the first county figures given since before Easter weekend.

The incidence rate in Laois has risen to 244.4 cases per 100,000 population due to 207 new cases in the previous two weeks.

It compares poorly to the national case rate of 157.1.

There is now close to 3,500 official positive cases in Laois since the start of the pandemic a year ago.

Nationally, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April.

There has been a total of 4,727 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 5th April, the HPSC has been notified of 443 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,907* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

239 are men / 203 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 261 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccinations

As of April 3rd 2021, 932,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

660,800 people have received their first dose

271,524 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.