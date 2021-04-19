All systems go at Laois Covid-19 vaccination centre in Portlaoise but don't be late

Vaccinations of those aged 65-69 who have registered will begin this week in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise.

The vaccine is offered to people aged 65 to 69 is called COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca has been approved for use by both the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee), in keeping with the strictest standards of safety and quality.

Des O’Flynn is Chief Officer, Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation which is overseeing the clinic.

“Our staff have been working very hard to implement the vaccination programme since the beginning of the year, we are nearing completion of vaccination of healthcare workers, with the vaccination programme in residential settings already completed and we are working on cohort 4.

"The next phase will see the opening of the identified vaccination centres throughout the Midlands counties for the next cohort, these aged between 65-69. This is a positive and welcome step towards ensuring we can vaccinate people as quickly as possible. I would like to acknowledge the work and commitment of all our staff who are supporting this delivery. We look forward to welcoming those aged 65-69 for vaccination in the coming weeks.

"Vaccination is by appointment only. We would ask people not to go to a vaccination centre without an appointment. People will not be vaccinated if you do not have an appointment and photo ID. Appointments will be spaced out to keep everybody safe.

"Don't be late for your appointment. If you do not arrive on time, you will not get your vaccine," he said.

Mr O'Flynn said people should bring their appointment information to the vaccination centre. This will be on your mobile phone or in a letter. He said you will also need to bring your photo ID.

This can be your:

· passport - book or card

· driving licence

· Public Services Card

· travel pass

· National Age Card - issued by the Gardaí

· identification form with a photograph signed by a member of the Gardaí - get this from a Garda station

The HSE says you will not be vaccinated if you do not have photo ID.

The executive says all 65-69 year olds should register online if you haven’t already been vaccinated or you haven’t received an appointment yet. If you have an appointment for vaccination already, through work, or because of a health condition, you don’t need to register online.

The quickest and easiest way to register is online at www.hse.ie.

It is a new system which will register people, manage appointments, and provide a secure record of your vaccination. This group will be the first to use it and most groups being vaccinated from now on will also use it.

· Register online at www.hse.ie or by phone at 1850 24 1850 for HSE vaccination appointments

· Vaccines will be given during April and May

· Information video explaining how to register is available at https://youtu.be/v1JoC01Omgc

· Privacy statement for the Vaccine Information system https://www.hse.ie/eng/gdpr/ data-protection-covid-19/data- protection-covid-19-vaccine- information-system.html

· HSELive is here to answer your questions, 8am-8pm, 7 days a week. Tel: 1850 24 1850 https://www.hse.ie/eng/ contact-us