Covid-19 hospitalisations plunge at Laois hospital

Covid-19 hospitalisations at Portlaoise hospital have plunged with bed availability improving according to the latest HSE figures.

The HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Updates show that the number of Covid-19 patients in the Laois hospital by 8 pm on Wednesday, April 22 has dropped to just two. One of the ill patients was in the hospital's ICU by 8pm on Sunday. The hospital had no suspect case.

The bed situation appears to have improved on what staff faced through many weeks in March and April. There were 20 general beds available by Wednesday evening although there was just one ICU bed.

Portlaoise is part of the Dubin Midland Hospital Group which includes Tullamore, Naas, St James's and Tallaght in Dublin. All have Covid-19 patients.

The report shows that there were seven confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The Offaly hospital had one suspect cases. Staff were treating one critically ill Covid-19 patients going into Thursday.

The situation is similar to what it had been earlier in April at the hospital in a county the county which has had the highest level of the virus through March and April in Ireland.

There were just 1 general bed and one ICU bed available at the Offaly hospital Wednesday night.

Naas General Hospital had 13 people who were sick with the virus. There were four suspected cases and two critically ill in ICU.

The Kildare hospital had 13 general care beds and one ICU bed was available by 8pm Wednesday.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 15 confirmed and three suspected cases at Tallaght on Wednesday night. The Dublin hospital had nine general beds and two ICU beds available. There was one critically ill Covid patient in ICU.

St James's had 10 confirmed and 90 suspected cases by 8 pm April 22. It had 42 general beds but just one ICU bed available going into Monday. There were 11 confirmed and two suspected cases in its ICU.

Nationally, there were 165 people in hospitals by 8 pm on Wednesday. There were 181 suspected in hospitals with 19 people admitted with the virus in the previous 24 hours.

There were 51 critically ill people in hospitals on April 23. Of these, three are suspected cases. Of the total, 30 are ventilated, one of whom is a suspected case.

There was one Covid-19 related ICU death on Wednesday, April 22.