Least populated part of Laois has the highest Covid-19 incidence but suppression countywide 

The west and south of Laois have the highest incidence of Covid-19 but the situation has improved there but not by the significant rates of suppression recorded in the two most populated parts of the county., according to the latest figures.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) breakdown published on April 22 on the Covid-19 Ireland data hub covers the 14 days from April 6 to 19.

There were 36 new cases in Portlaoise is down from 60 new cases in Portlaoise in the previous 14 days analysed up to April 19.

The cases mean the latest incidence has fallen significantly to 113.2 from 188.7 per 100,000.

The Portlaoise incidence is now well below the national 14-day level recorded on April 19 which was 131.7 per 100 k. The national rate has not fallen.

The population of the Portlaoise LEA is 31,794 people with more than 20,000 living in the county town environs. It includes Abbeyleix, Ballyroan and Ballinakill. It borders Kilkenny which has the lowest incidence of the disease in Ireland.

The latest figures from the Portarlington Graiguecullen show an improvement also up to April 19. There were 29 new cases compared 50 people testing positive up to April 12. This means the incidence has fallen to 103.2 per 100 k.

The population in this LEA is 28,096. It includes Stradbally, Timahoe, Ballylinan, Ballyadams, Killeshin, Crettyard, Killenard, Ballybrittas. It borders Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Offaly.

The latest figures from the Mountmellick to Borris-in-Ossory LEA shows an improvement. A total of 38 people tested positive up to April 19 compared to 44 up to April 12. The latest incidence has fallen to 153.2 per 100 k.

The district is less populated, with 24,807 people and includes Rathdowney, Mountrath, Durrow, Castletown, Camross, Errill, Clonaslee and Rosenallis. It borders Tipperary, Offaly and Kilkenny.

Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures for all of Laois in the 14 days to April 19 show that there were 105 new cases giving a countywide incidence of 124 per 100 k. This compares with 166 new cases to April 12 - an incidence of 196 per 100k down.

The daily average also down to 6 new cases.

The latest published figures for Laois were published by NPHET up to midnight April 21. The incidence has fallen to 119.2 per 100 k due to 101 new cases in the previous two weeks. The five-day moving average is five new detections a day.

The national incidence at the end of April 21 was 118.1 per 100,000 on the back of 5,623 new cases in the previous 14 days.