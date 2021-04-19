WATCH: Video tour of Laois Covid-19 community vaccination centre

The first community Covid-19 vaccination centre in Laois opens this week, and the Leinster Express took a tour of what you can expect.

The centre in the Midlands Park Hotel opens on Wednesday morning, April 19, and HSE staff are ready and waiting to do hundreds of vaccines daily, building up to over 1,000 a day in the coming weeks.

Meet them in this tour led by centre co-ordinator Marianne Tierney.

People aged between 65 and 69 in Laois are asked to register on www.hse.ie for their vaccine, or call 1850 24 1850.

Read more here.