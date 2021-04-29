Portlaoise hospital reaches zero mark for Covid-19 but ICU capacity at same level

There are no patients with Covid-19 in Portlaoise hospital for the first time since a brief lull in March, according to the latest figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

After falling steadily through April, the number of people with the virus at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise reached zero on Wednesday, April 28.

The HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Updates show that the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in Laois and elsewhere by 8 pm each day. The number for the Laois hospital had fallen to one in the report for April 27 when there was a critically ill patient in the hospital.

The hospital was last free of the virus on March 6 after an extremely busy first two months of 2021. However, figures rose again as the virus spread again through Laois and neighboring counties.

There were 15 general beds available by Wednesday evening. There was no available ICU bed at the hospital by 8 pm. The shortage of beds to treat critically ill patients has been faced consistently be staff.

Portlaoise is part of the Dubin Midland Hospital Group which includes Tullamore, Naas, St James's and Tallaght in Dublin. All have Covid-19 patients.

The report shows that there were just four confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore. The Offaly hospital had two suspect cases. Staff were treating one critically ill Covid-19 patient on April 28.

There was just one general bed but no ICU bed available at the Offaly hospital on Wednesday night.

Naas General Hospital had eight people who were sick with the virus. There was one suspected case while two patients were critically ill in ICU.

The Kildare hospital had 10 general care beds but now ICU beds available on Wednesday evening.

Tallaght and St James's hospitals are in the same group.

There were 17 confirmed and four suspected cases at Tallaght on Wednesday night. The Dublin hospital had no general beds and three ICU beds available. There was one critically ill Covid patients in its ICU.

St James's had nine confirmed and 55 suspected cases by 8 pm April 28. It had 31 general beds and eight ICU beds available going into Thursday. There were nine confirmed cases in its ICU.

Nationally, there 151 ill patients in Irish hospitals with Covid-19 going into the May holiday weekend. This is nearly 100 less than were in ICU beds over the Easter weekend.

There were 140 suspected in hospitals with 17 people admitted with the virus in the 24 hours to 8pm April 28.

There were 48 critically ill patients on Wednesday which is down from 62 on Easter Sunday and nearly 100 around St Patrick's Day.

There were 28 ventilated patients in ICU departments by 8pm Wednesday.