New cases of Covid-19 in Laois have dropped close to zero

This Friday's latest report of Covid cases and deaths in Ireland has brought good news for Laois.

The county is now at an average of just two new cases per day for the past five days.

That is a drop on half the average of four daily cases reported yesterday.

Again this Friday the new cases are numbered at <5 (less than five), with the actual number not given when it is below five, to preserve patient confidentiality.

Laois now has the ninth lowest incidence rate for cases in the past 14 days, out of the 26 counties.

Our incidence rate is down to 70.8 on the back of 60 cases in the past 14 days. It is less than half of the national incidence rate of 127.3.

Neighbours Kildare still has the second highest rate of cases in Ireland.

FULL COUNTY TABLE BELOW STORY

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,903 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 29th April, the HPSC has been notified of 545 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 248,870* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

294 are men / 244 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

264 in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 50 in Cork, 29 in Donegal, 28 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.





As of 8am today, 139 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 28th 2021, 1,487,043 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,067,378 people have received their first dose

419,665 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.