Real Laois Covid-19 level could emerge from pop-up free Portlaoise walk-in Covid-19 test centre

Portlaoise is set to be the location for a pop-up walk-in Covid-19 centre in a measure should test the actual prevelance of the virus in the county.

The walk-in COVID 19 testing service will be free and available for people who do not have symptoms of COVID 19. The centre will be located at the St Fintan’s Hospital, Dublin Road from Monday, May 10 to Saturday, May 15. It will open from 10am- 4.30pm

You can use are aged 16 years and over, live in the same area as the walk-in test centre and have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 6 months.

Tests are limited to one test per person. The HSE recommends that if you think you need a repeat test, talk to your GP.

Attendees are also invited to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.

The HSE says the move is part of the continuing roll-out of its COVID 19 walk-in testing centres with additional testing sites opening of testing sites.

Since the first walk-in test centre opened in late March, over 62,300 people have availed of a free COVID 19 test in one of the walk-in testing centres across the country. As of Friday morning, May 7th 2,048 positive cases of COVID 19 were detected in people who used the walk-in testing service. Over the last seven days we are continuing to see a sustained positivity rate of 3.5% nationally.

Commenting Niamh O Beirne, National Lead Test and Trace said: “We are seeing increasing numbers of people avail of our free walk-in COVID 19 testing service. We are continuing to work closely with the HSE’s Public Health teams across the country to determine the best locations for these walk-in centres. Today, Friday walk in testing centres open in Wexford and in Cavan.

"We continue to urge people in those communities where walk-in testing is available to go and get a test and help contain the spread of COVID 19,” she said.

Laois has one of the lowest incidences of Covid-19 in Ireland and the Portlaoise local electoral area has the lowest incidence in Laois.

It is not the first time that a pop-up centre went into operation in Portlaoise. St Fintan's was the site of a walk-in centre last August after a spike in cases in Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

A test centre was since built on the grounds of the campus.

Full details of the other sites available at COVID-19 walk-in test centres - HSE.ie

· Cavan : Cavan Swimming Pool and Leisure Complex, Drumalee, Cavan, H12 Y9W4 – opens Friday May 7th – Monday May 10th 11am-7pm

· Wexford: Test Centre, Whitemills Industrial Estate, Wexford. Y35 VK59 – opens Friday May 7th for seven days – 10am – 6pm

· Donegal: Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence, Milltown, Convoy, Co. Donegal. F93 DK4C – opens Sat May 8th – Monday May 10th 11am-7pm

· Dublin: Tallaght Stadium, Whitestown Way Dublin 24, D24 FNK6 – opens Monday May 10th to Thursday May 13th 11am – 7pm

· Louth: Ardee Walk In Test Centre, St Bridget's Campus , KELLS ROAD, Ardee, Co. Louth, A92 DRN0 opens Monday May 10th for 7 days 10am-4.30pm

· Longford: Unit 10A Mastertech Business Park, Longford N39 K 535 – opens Monday May 10th to Saturday May 15th 10am – 4.30pm

· Donegal: GAA Club Car Park / Club House, Carndonagh, Co Donegal F93 EF65 - opens Tuesday May 11th to Thursday May 13th 11am- 7pm